Singer Sri Lanka earns mantle as No. 1 Computer seller

Hailed as the country’s premier consumer durables retailer, Singer has earned the prestigious mantle as the No. 1 computer seller in the country according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) Report released recently.

This accolade reiterates Singer’s undisputed market leadership in its wide ranging product portfolio which includes refrigerators, televisions, sewing machines etc.

With deep insights into the consumer electronics industry and a strong track record of trusted excellence, Singer began catering to consumers’ computing needs during the start of the new millennium in early 2000.

Today, having strengthened its presence, Singer is acknowledged as the No. 1 computer seller in the country for world leading brands such as Dell, Asus and Huawei laptops.

Elaborating on this achievement, Shanil Perera, Marketing Director, Singer Sri Lanka PLC said, “Being recognized as the No.1 computer seller is testament to the company’s strategy of enhancing its presence in digital products. With a market penetration of 26% in 2019, the laptop/desktop segment stands to grow exponentially as consumers gear towards lifestyle changes due to Covid-19 implications. With the increase in remote working, home schooling and enhanced engagement with digital products the demand for computers grew and we were able to fulfil this consumer need with our extensive range of computers/laptops. We pride ourselves in offering the best value and quality products to our customers, and aim to continually strive to reinforce our trailblazing position.”

Fortifying the company’s ability to leverage sales and provide a more customer-centric experience is its strong distribution channel. This includes 430 retail outlets spread across the country through Singer Plus and Singer Mega channels, in addition to over 350 authorized dealers.

An added strength in Singer‘s computer channel is its success in distributing DELL computer products. The success of the DELL partnership is proven with sales contributing the highest value towards the Singer business portfolio. Singer also has the distinction of being appointed as a DELL Distributor for both commercial and consumer categories.

Commenting on this partnership, DELL Technologies Sri Lanka and Maldives Country Manager Chrishan Fernando said, “Our partners are integral to Dell Technologies’ overall success in delivering an excellent customer experience. Singer continues to demonstrate its leadership position in the industry and as companies strive to perform during these difficult times, Singer’s ability to focus on the challenges and thrive is remarkable.”

Singer’s significant growth in the industry is also due to key elements such as superior service quality provided by front-end customer care, attractive hire purchase facilities and competent after sales service. To assist customers in IT-savviness, Singer’s hire purchase schemes have proved beneficial.

Additionally, through exclusive agreements with leading banks, Singer is able to offer customers attractive credit card discounts and easy payment installments facilitating the rise in computer sales.

Singer’s enhanced e-commerce and social media platforms have also provided a more convenient avenue for customer to easily engage and purchase computers. Singer’s e-commerce platform www.singer.lk is now the leading choice for the purchase of computers.

Singer Sri Lanka is renowned for offering consumers a wide range of top-quality international brands, engaging with its consumer base through the largest distribution network in Sri Lanka of over 430 retail stores, an advanced e-commerce platform and over 600 dealers spread island-wide and an equally established after sales service network. In order to provide consumers with greater flexibility when making purchases, Singer offers consumers interest-free schemes, special discounts, trade-in discounts, free offers and credit card offers. The company has won numerous awards for such efforts and out of all SINGER has been the number one People’s brand in the country for fourteen consecutive years.