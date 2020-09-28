Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab after record run chase

Rajasthan Royals chased down 224 to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets on Sunday and pull off the highest run chase in Indian Premier League history.

The Royals hit 86 runs in the last five overs – another IPL record – and needed 51 off the last three in Sharjah.

Rahul Tewatia hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over and reached 53 when he was dismissed the next over.

Jofra Archer hit 13 off three and was with Tom Curran as his England team-mate won it with three balls to spare.

The previous record chase was also held by the Royals, who chased down a target of 215 against the Deccan Chargers in 2008.

Mayank Agarwal hit 106 off 50 balls as the Kings XI posted 223, and although Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) built a platform for the Royals, Tewatia scored eight from his first 19 balls.

But the left-handed batsman, 27, revived his side’s chase with seven sixes, finishing with 53 off 31.

Archer also hit two sixes before Curran hit the only ball he faced for four as the Royals finished on 226-6 to make it two wins from two. (Courtesy BBC)