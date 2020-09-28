Pradeep Edward Elected as the Chairman TMC- Colombo

The Management Club (TMC) Colombo conducted its 15th Annual General Meeting at Hotel Galadari, Colombo with the participation of a large amount of members and founder members of TMC. The Management Club (TMC) formed in 2001 under the auspices of the Chartered Management Institute – UK Sri Lanka. The Branch was established to uplift management practices in Sri Lanka on par with the best international standards, and strives to achieve this by providing constant opportunities for member interaction and participation.

The Meeting commenced with the outgoing Chairman Manjula Wijemanne, addressing the membership. He then Invited Fayaz Saleem – President Emeritus, to take the head table, and to introduce the New Chairman of TMC Colombo, Dr. Pradeep Edward, who counts over 25 years of corporate experience in both local and multinational companies, in numerous fields, with over 5 years at CEO capacity. He is a life member of the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), and further holds 3 fellowships from the Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK, Institute of Management Specialist – UK, and an Honorary Fellowship from the Institute of Marketing Malaysia (IMM). He is also a Certified Professional Finance Manager and Chartered Marketer from UK. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing / Business Management and Finance. Additionally, he holds a MBA and Ph.D.

A Past President of SLIM, and Pharma Promoters Association of Sri Lanka, and General Secretary of Sri Lanka Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Pradeep has been a Judge and Speaker at several local and international events. He was also awarded the Deshamanya Award as a result of his recognition. At present, he holds the post of Secretary General of The Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), The Chief Executive Officer of Lanka Hospitals Diagnostics, and the Chairman of the Management Club – Colombo.

The New Chairman stated in his address to the Membership – that it was a great prestige to be elected to head this Prestigious Institute. He added “The Management Club is all about networking and getting all Managers to face the world and its challenges. Our goal is to bring development to the rural areas and improve our managers. Further, he said that he and his team will be committed to conduct knowledge sharing forums with eminent personalities, and will collaborate with all institutes in the country to uplift the management in Sri Lanka. He also noted that most of the traditional events conducted will be continued and The Management Quiz will be held in the coming years. He specially thanked Fayaz Saleem for inviting him to take over this role, along with the President and the Board of Management of TMC. He also thanked his team and re-confirmed that he was confident with his dynamic team TMC- Colombo who would help achieve greater heights.

Retrospectively, he thanked all TMC Corporate Sponsors of TMC – UB Finance, Sponge and Sunquick Lanka Ltd. Service sponsors, Nine Hearts Colour Labs (Paper), Sharp Graphic House (Printing), Singer Sri Lanka (Electronic Equipment), Softlogic IT and Office Automation. TMC’s Official Strategic PR Partner PR Wire, Social Media Partner Agency Asia and Creative Partner Novart.