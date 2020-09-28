Hartal staged in North and East

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A hartal was launched in the North- East today condemning the Government’s actions preventing the commemoration of those killed during the war.

Tamil National Alliance member Selvam Adaikalanadan told the Colombo Gazette that the hartal was initiated by five key political parties, including the Tamil National Alliance, Tamil People’s National Alliance, All Ceylon Tamil Congress, and Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front, and several other organizations.

He said the hartal was launched to protest against the Government’s various attempts to prohibit the rights of Tamils.

Meanwhile, Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front’s Suresh Premachandra told the Colombo Gazette that the hartal was staged to condemn the Government’s actions to prevent Tamils from commemorating their loved ones killed during the war.

He said the Government had obtained various court orders through the Police preventing such commemorations.

“This is the basic right of a human being. One cannot prevent them from remembering their loved ones, whether be public or member of any organisation”, Premachandran said.

He added that the hartal is being staged to inform the Government that the Tamils do not accept their decision.

Earlier in September, former Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) MP M.K. Sivajilingam was arrested for commemorating former LTTE member Thileepan, despite a court order preventing such events, and was later granted bail by the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Thileepan had died in September 1987 while staging a hunger strike launched over several demands put forward to the Government of India during the civil war in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)