Forty-seven foreigners arrested for overstaying visas

Forty-seven foreigners have been arrested for overstaying their visas, the Police said today.

The Police said the foreigners were arrested during a special operation carried out in the Western Province.

A total of 1,481 suspects were arrested during the special Police operation.

Of the 1,481 suspects are 514 suspects linked to drug related offences and 326 people who had warrants issued against them.

