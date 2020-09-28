Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed after disagreement on health regulations

The Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed following a disagreement on health regulations.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that the Bangladesh National Team’s Tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to take place during the months of September – November 2020 has been postponed owing to the current pandemic (Covid – 19) situation.

The decision was jointly taken by both Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after careful consideration of the current health situation and the health regulations, such as quarantine requirements.

The tour will be rescheduled when the International Cricket Calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were scheduled to play a 03 match test series Under the ICC World Test Championship, whilst Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on the 27th September, 2020.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa had earlier requested the Sri Lanka Cricket Board to consult the coronavirus Task Force and reconsider a mandatory quarantine for the Bangladesh cricket team to tour Sri Lanka.

“As we all know the #COVID19 pandemic is still at large globally, prevention measures are a high priority. However, given the significance of #cricket in the region, I have asked @OfficialSLC to consult the covid task force and reconsider the @BCBtigers matter,” Namal Rajapaksa had tweeted.

However health authorities were not keen to agree to the request. (Colombo Gazette)