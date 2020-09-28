B. Braun Lanka celebrates over 25 years of excellence in the healthcare industry

B. Braun Lanka, a German multinational and one of the world’s largest medical and pharmaceutical device companies, celebrates 25 years of excellence in the Healthcare industry in Sri Lanka on 29th September 2020.

B. Braun Lanka has continued to uphold the standards of the medical industry based on their commitment to better the health of people around the world, translating this same mantra to the care of their own employee health and well-being, continuing to be one of Sri Lanka’s highest-graded employers for career quality and employee satisfaction.

Speaking with Director/ Chief Finance Officer, B. Braun Lanka Pvt Ltd – Pradeep Amarawardena, noted “Through constructive dialogue, B. Braun Lanka has continued to develop high-quality product systems and services that are both evolving and progressive; and as a means to support the free Health Philosophy with high-quality products”

Commenting on the milestone, Samantha Senevirathne, Director/ Head of Aesculap noted “We continue to work closely with the Sri Lanka Chamber of Medical Devices Industry and the Ministry of Health as we provide a candid service to all our customers through ethical and compliant practices. We are humbled by the continued support and pleased to be celebrating 25 years of excellence”.

B. Braun works with Channel Partners – Sunshine Healthcare, Access, Biomed International, MedAcc, MedTech Maldives, SunMed Holdings and is a member of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Medical Devices and German & European Chambers as well.

Founded in 1839, B. Braun as a global provider specialises in solutions related to Renal care for those undergoing dialysis treatment, for cardiac patients who need cardiac stents and surgical interventions, as well as wound care products.

Working closely with Professional Bodies such as the College of Surgeons & College of Anesthetists, the Aesculap Academy (the learning & development arm of B. Braun), works towards the upliftment of the national medical industry and has trained over 5,000 medical professionals.

The recipient of eleven (11) accolades from 2004 – 2019, including the ‘State Pharmaceutical Corporation – Convention Best Supplier – Surgicals’ for three [03] years; B. Braun Lanka was also the ‘Runner-Up Sri Lanka’s Healthiest Workplace’ in 2019, and is known for its high ethical and compliant practices.

In addition, B. Braun Lanka focuses on corporate social responsibility – mainly in the field of children & education through their ‘B. Braun for Children’, an initiative which focuses on the renovation of rural schools, provision of facilities for students and general upliftment towards better literacy in the country.