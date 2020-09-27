Veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh has died

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Singh, saying that he served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.

Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon’ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning,” the hospital said in a statement.

Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away, it added.

His funeral will take place later today at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, family sources said

PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, during Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

He expressed condolences to his family and supporters. He said in another tweet, “Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army and veteran BJP leader. He was also one of India’s longest serving parliamentarians, having been a member of one or the other house almost continuously between 1980 and 2014. As soon as the news about his demise confirmed, condolences started pouring from leaders across the nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in his twitter post, “Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”