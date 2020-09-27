US helping Sri Lanka prepare for the return of tourists

The United States is helping Sri Lanka prepare for the return of tourists, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina B. Teplitz said.

The Ambassador tweeted today saying that even from afar, the American people are helping Sri Lanka prepare for the return of tourists post-COVID.

She said that US-funded technical experts have helped the Sri Lanka Tourism Alliance Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) develop their communication and outreach plans.

Visit http://lovesrilanka.org and http://srilankatourismalliance.com to see how the US is helping Sri Lanka tell the story of its beauty, the Ambassador tweeted.

Her tweet was to coincide with World Tourism Day. (Colombo Gazette)