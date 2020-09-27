TNA welcomes Modi’s stand on Tamil issue

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) welcomed the stand taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Sri Lanka Tamil issue.

The TNA tweeted saying it welcomed Modi calling on Sri Lanka to address the aspirations of the Tamil people.

“We welcome PM Modi calling on Sri Lanka to address the aspirations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and respect within a united SL including by carrying forward the process of reconciliation with implementation of constitutional provisions,” the TNA tweeted.

Modi told Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday that implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution is essential for carrying forward the process of peace and reconciliation.

Modi called on the new Government in Sri Lanka to work towards realizing the expectations of Tamils for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka by achieving reconciliation nurtured by implementation of the Constitutional provisions.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed these views at the first ever India Sri Lanka Virtual Bilateral Summit held today. This was also India’s first such summit with a neighbour. (Colombo Gazette)