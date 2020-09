Sri Lanka sends back 21 containers of garbage to UK

Sri Lanka has sent back 21 containers of garbage to the United Kingdom (UK), the Sri Lanka Customs Department said today.

The Customs Department said that the 21 containers were part of 263 containers sent illegally to Sri Lanka from the UK in 2017.

The 21 containers were loaded onto the ship SEAMAX NORWALK (V/039R) and sent back to the UK.

The Customs Department said that a court case is currently underway with regards to 242 containers.

Of them, 112 containers are at the Colombo Port and 130 in Katunayake.

Officials at the Colombo port discovered the rotting waste after a foul smell emerged fromĀ the containers, which had been imported under the cover of metal recycling.

The imports contained a mixture of mattresses, plastics and hospital waste. (Colombo Gazette)