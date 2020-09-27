Doner & Durum (D&D), the Mediterranean/ Turkish restaurant celebrated 2 years in the industry on the 27th September 2020.

The brainchild of 5 childhood friends, embarked on this idea and setup shop in Thimbirigasyaya, now popularly recognized as a food hub in Colombo with a cozy and intimate arrangement. The space can host up to 20 diners and is ideal for small crowds and medium sized gatherings alike. Over the past two years D&D has also made its mark as a top contender in many online food delivery sites to satisfy the cravings of those in need of Mediterranean food catered to the local palette.

“We have an amazing and talented team with us; a team who is as innovative and passionate as we are to expand and grow. As we step in to our third year, we plan to launch many new things at D&D! A second outlet, an enhancement in the menu and much more! It has been a rollercoaster of a journey and yet it feels like we have so much more ahead of us for D&D!” they added.

With the intention of standing out among other fast-food outlets (which maybe relatively easy on the wallet but hard on your health if consumed regularly), the concept of Gourmet Fast Food was introduced with an intriguing menu. Signature items at D&D include the German fast food favorite Doner – a Turkish flat bread made into a pocket filled with meat, fresh vegetables and sauces – all of which are made in-house, Durums (commonly known as a shawarma), Burgers, Majboos (Arabic) rice, and one of the crowd favorites –Snack Pack, a layer of fries topped with loads of mozzarella and meat (its literally heaven on a plate). The choice of proteins available are chicken and lamb imported from Australia. A cooking style that sets the place apart from the rest is the meat marination and preparation in a vertical rotisserie, retaining all the spices and flavor down to the last bite. All of the above are available for vegetarians with an option of fresh paneer or Falafel.

Doner & Durum emerges as a preferred choice even among established competitors in the market providing similar offerings, with the use of premium ingredients and healthy cooking methods and recipes.

For reservations or deliveries call 0779977993 or visit www.dndcmb.com for more information. Open throughout the week for lunch and dinner to suit your cravings and not to mention ample parking for dine-in guests.

To commemorate their second year anniversary, D&D has expanded their menu into a variety of other Arabian specials such as Kebabs, Falafel, Alternative lamb variations such as pulled lamb, new Mezzes such as Baba Ganoush, a revamped drinks menu and mixed grill specials. Additionally, D&D will have a series of special deals on the 27th September for all dine-in guests – don’t miss out!