Tamil political parties stage protest in Jaffna

Tamil political parties staged a protest in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna today.

The protest was staged against the Government after a court order was issued against commemorating the death anniversary of former LTTE member Thileepan.

The Tamil National Alliance, Thamizh Makkal Tesiya Kootani and the Tamil National People’s Front took part in the protest.

The Police had yesterday obtained a court order against moves to commemorate the death anniversary of former LTTE member Thileepan today.

A protest fast was to be staged in Jaffna today to commemorate the death anniversary of former LTTE member Thileepan who died while on a fast unto death in 1987.

After refusing food or water for 12 days, Thileepan died on 26 September 1987. (Colombo Gazette)