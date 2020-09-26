Russian discharged from Hambantota hospital

The Russian airline crew member has been discharged from the Hambantota hospital after the final PCR tests returned a negative result.

Chief Epidemiologists of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the Russian has now been cleared to return to Russia.

Issuing a special statement today, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the remaining crew of the airline have returned home.

He said that the Russian cororonavirus patient had initially tested positive for the virus but subsequent tests had cleared him.

Dr. Samaraweera said that it is normal for someone to test positive and later test negative.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samaraweera said that the staff of the hotel where the Russian was being quarantined have been placed in isolation as they had not followed the proper quarantine procedure.

Information had come to light that apart from some hotel employees, even some of the people who were placed under quarantine at the hotel, had gone out in public. (Colombo Gazette)