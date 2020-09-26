Presidential Commission seeks details on whereabouts of IP Nishantha

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on political victimization has sought details on the whereabouts of IP Nishantha Silva.

Nishantha Silva had fled the country and it was believed that he was in Geneva.

The Presidential Commission today ordered the Criminal Investigations Department to report on the whereabouts of IP Nishantha Silva in order to secure his repatriation.

IP Nishantha Silva was involved in several high-profile criminal investigations.

However he fled the county soon after the last Presidential election.

There were reports that Nishantha and his family fled to Switzerland to seek asylum.

It was later reported that Sri Lanka had sought the extradition of IP Nishantha and his family from Switzerland and that the request was rejected.

The Swiss Embassy in Colombo, however, said that no such request had been made. (Colombo Gazette)