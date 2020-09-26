By Indika Sri Aravinda

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) are demanding PCR testing to be carried out at the airport on diplomats arriving in Sri Lanka.

The procedure at the moment is that diplomats can submit the result of a PCR test conducted in their respective country instead of undergoing a PCR test at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

However, PHI Union President Upul Rohana told the Colombo Gazette that they have informed the Health Ministry to make it mandatory for diplomats to undergo PCR tests in Sri Lanka.

Upul Rohana said that laws in Sri Lanka must be applied by anyone in Sri Lanka.

As a result, he said that diplomats must be told that they must undergo a PCR test when arriving in Sri Lanka.

Chief Epidemiologists of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the result of a PCR test submitted by a diplomat is valid for seven days.

He said that between the 7th and 10th day another PCR test must be carried out. (Colombo Gazette)