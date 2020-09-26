MT New Diamond agrees to pay full claim to Sri Lanka

Owners of the oil tanker, MT New Diamond, have agreed to settle the full claim of Rs 442 Million made by Sri Lanka.

Nishara Jayaratne, the Coordinating Secretary of Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera said that the lawyers representing the ship owners have communicated the agreement to the Attorney General.

Earlier the owners had agreed to settle fully the interim claim of Government stakeholders for over Rs. 300 million.

Subsequently a further claim was put forward by the Attorney General.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September.

Meanwhile, a panel of scientists appointed by the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) submitted their interim report to the Attorney General and confirmed there was marine pollution as a result of the oil leak from MT New Diamond. (Colombo Gazette)