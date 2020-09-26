Conor McGregor ‘boxing Manny Pacquiao next’ in Middle East

Conor McGregor says he is coming out of retirement for a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 32, retired from fighting in June – for the third time in four years.

He returned to face Floyd Mayweather in his first professional boxing match in 2017 and now says he will meet eight-weight world champion Pacquiao, 41.

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” the Irishman tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, McGregor posted a video on Instagram of himself shadow boxing in a ring.

McGregor’s last fight was a win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, which gave him a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts.

Filipino Pacquiao last stepped into the ring in July 2019, beating Keith Thurman to take his boxing record to 62-7, with two draws.