Three arrested in Kandy with leopard meat

Three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in the Kalalgamuwa area in Kandy on charges of killing a leopard.

The animal was killed in the Ududumbara area in Kandy by the suspects yesterday.

The Police said Wildlife officials assume the leopard to be between the age of 10-14 years.

The suspects were arrested with the animal’s meat weighing 17kg, various other parts from the animal, a knife and a three-wheeler.

They have been identified as residents of Kalalgamuwa and aged between 32-45.

The Police said the suspects were to be produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)