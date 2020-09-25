SLFP admits it has concerns on 20th Amendment

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today admitted it has some concerns on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the SLFP will discuss its concerns with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He said this while speaking at an event held today to commemorate the 61st death anniversary of the party’s founder S.W.R.D Bandaranaike at the SLFP headquarters.

“We have several concerns over the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. But we will not discuss that openly. We hope to raise the issues with the President and Prime Minister,” he said.

Jayasekera also said that it is time for the SLFP to do proper politics at the cost of facing several challenges, including losing Ministerial portfolios and other positions.

A total of 18 petitions have been filed so far at the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)