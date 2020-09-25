Quarantine practices breached at Matara hotel

Quarantine practices had been breached at the Matara hotel where a Russian had been found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Chief Epidemiologists of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that information had come to light that apart from some hotel employees, even some of the people who were placed under quarantine at the hotel, had gone out in public.

Samaraweera told reporters today (Friday) that employees at a quarantine center are required to stay at the location for 14 days from the date the last person placed in quarantine at the location, has been released.

However, he said that some staff had returned home, violating the quarantine practices.

Samaraweera said that steps have been taken to identify those with who the people who left the hotel had come into contact with. (Colombo Gazette)