Police issue warning against celebrating death of Ratmalane Roha

The Police issued issued a warning against celebrating the death of slain underworld figure ‘Ratmalane Roha’ who was killed by the Police.

Dewamuni Harold Rohana de Silva also known as ‘Ratmalane Roha’ was killed during an exchange of gunfire between the Police and the criminal yesterday.

The criminal had attempted to flee to India by boat when the Police attempted to arrest him.

According to the Police, an exchange of gunfire ensued and Ratmalane Roha was shot dead.

The Police said that a T-56 assault rifle, a pistol and 300,00 Indian rupees were recovered following the shooting incident.

There have been reports that some rival gang members were preparing to publicly celebrate the death of Ratmalane Roha. (Colombo Gazette)