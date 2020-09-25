Podi Lassi further remanded over threat to VIPs

The Galle Magistrate’s Court further remanded organised criminal Janith Madushanka alias ‘Podi Lassi’ until 09th October.

‘Podi Lassi’ was remanded over his recent threats to VIPs, including the President and the Defence Secretary, while at the Boossa prison in Galle.

He was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for over 6 hours on last Friday (18) at the Boossa Prison over his threats.

‘Podi Lassi’ had issued the threats to prison officials who had visited the Boossa Prison during the a hunger strike staged by several prisoners, including ‘Podi Lassi’, over various demands. (Colombo Gazette)