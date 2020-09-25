PM instructs Navy to arrest Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the Navy to arrest Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

He gave the instructions when the issue of Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters was discussed today.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held in Colombo today between the Prime Minister, Ministers, officials and Sri Lankan fishermen’s associations.

The Prime Minister instructed the Navy to continue with the legal process when dealing with Indian fishermen.

It was noted at the meeting that Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters are not arrested these days as a result of the coronavirus.

Northern fishermen informed the Prime Minister that poaching by Indian fishermen was having a serious impact on the livelihood of fishermen in the North, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Rajapaksa said that he will discuss the matter during a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)