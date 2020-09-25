New Zealand appoints first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of Michael Appleton as New Zealands first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

“New Zealand is opening a post in Colombo in 2021 because we are ready to take our relationship with Sri Lanka to a new level,” Peters said.

“In our current COVID world, it is more important than ever to have New Zealand diplomats in the field pursuing our national interest.”

Appleton, a career diplomat since 2005, is currently the Senior Foreign Affairs Adviser in the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He has had previous postings in India, the United States and Timor-Leste.

“Our countries have a lot in common – as island nations with large neighbours, a love of cricket and rugby, and traditions of Parliamentary democracy. We look forward to working more closely with Sri Lanka to promote a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Peters said. (Colombo Gazette)