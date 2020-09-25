Maldivian Airlines appoints Nawaloka Air Services Pvt. Ltd as General Sales Agent for passenger and cargo in Sri Lanka

Nawaloka Air Services (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Nawaloka Holdings headed by Dr.Jayantha Dharmadasa, is one of the largest diversified conglomerates in Sri Lanka and has been appointed the General Sales Agent for Maldivian Airlines in Sri Lanka for Passenger and Cargo, effective 15 September 2020. Nawaloka Holdings has been in business for over 65 years, is currently over 10,000 employees strong and caters to 7 sectors including Healthcare.

Speaking on the partnership Chandula Perera (Managing Director-Nawaloka Air Services) and Givanthi Dharmadasa (Directress-Nawaloka Air Services) said, “Nawaloka Aviation currently holds the General Sales Agent for AirArabia, and we are honored to be adding Maldivian Airlines to our portfolio”.

Ramly Vilassim, General Manager and Head of Aviation Nawaloka Air Services remarked that there is huge potential in air traffic between the islands and all possible areas for mutual benefits of the nations, will be explored.

Maldivian Airlines is the island nation’s national carrier and operates both international and inter-island flights. The airline celebrates two decades in 2020 and currently operates flights to Bangladesh, China, India and Thailand. Maldivian Airlines fleet currently boasts 1 Airbus A320, 1 Airbus A321, 2 Bombardier Dash 8 Q200 aircraft and 8 Bombardier Dash 8 Q300 aircraft. Additionally it also operates 11 de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 300aircraft for inter-island operations.

For more information please visit Nawaloka Air Services Private Limited, No 73, Air Arabia Building, Level 01, Sir James Peiris Mawatha, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka, call 0115 115 858 or email [email protected]