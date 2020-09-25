Import of some plastic items, including inflatable balloons to be banned

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government is to ban the import of some plastic toys and other items, officials told the Colombo Gazette.

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) said that the importation of inflatable balloons will also be banned.

Director General of the CEA Hemantha Jayasinghe said that the importation of plastic toys like plastic balls and small plastic bottles will be suspended.

He said measures are underway to regulate the use of plastic and polythene in Sri Lanka.

The CEA has granted approval only for the manufacturing of lunch sheets, while regulations had been introduced on the production and distribution of lunch sheets using other polythene material.

Jayasinghe further said manufacturers must now look to produce biodegradable polythene adding that stringent action will be taken against producers of low-grade polythene.

Insecticides and small bottles made with the use of chemicals being disposed in canals have caused severe harm to the environment.

Jayasinghe manufacturers must produce polythene bags made out of bio-degradable materials in the future keeping in mind the environment.

He said that manufacturing of low-grade polythene bags will be regulated by mid-next year.

The Director General of the CEA added that the recommended 20 microns for the manufacturing of polythene bags will be strictly implemented.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera has stated that he will submit a proposal containing the proposed new laws to the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)