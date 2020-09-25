GPV Lanka awarded SLS 1672: 2020 COVID -19 Safety Management System

GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd recently received the Certificate of Conformity – SLS 1672:2020 COVID -19 Safety Management System from the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI). This confirms the company’s unparalleled commitment towards ensuring health and safety measures among its workforce and all stakeholders engaged in its day-to-day operations.

Preparation to face the pandemic’s consequences within a short time is a noteworthy aspect of the organisation. Furthermore, this qualification will support to keep production geared up to serving overseas customers with minimum hindrance.

GPV Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has become the first Sri Lankan Company into electronics manufacturing to receive this kind of certification. GPV was founded in Denmark in 1961 and is today one of Europe’s leading electronics manufacturers. GPV is a global EMS-partner providing complex electronics, cable-harness, mechatronics and box-build solutions including design and engineering activities to customers worldwide within high mix / low-medium volume.

GPV generates a revenue at about USD 460 million with around 3,700 employees and has production sites across Europe, Asia and the Americas. GPV Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd is in the industry in Sri Lanka for more than 30 years and today it has 1,022 employees including 45 electronic engineers with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.