Gender identity plus class issue; LGBTIQ commoner ignored

By Bhavna Mohan

The LGBTIQ community has suffered two blows within a span of five days, once again bringing to the fore the constant marginalisation this community faces.

Last Friday (18), long-time and well-known LGBTIQ activist Bhoomi Harendran was refused entry to The Love Bar of Flamingo House located down Horton Place.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (22), it was reported that the Fort Magistrate’s Court is to pass judgement on two youths who have pled guilty to homosexuality; the verdict is to be heard on 23 October.

Both incidents caused major reactions on social media amongst activists, LGBTIQ rights organisations, and the general public – and rightly so.

The Love Bar incident

Last Friday, Bhoomi was denied entry to The Love Bar by the bouncer based on her “appearance”. The issue escalated and The Love Bar promptly apologised, stating that they terminated the bouncer’s employment, his behaviour was unacceptable, The Love Bar and Flamingo House celebrate diversity and Sri Lanka’s LGBTIQ community, they are partly owned and managed by members of the same community, and they will be conducting sensitivity training for all their staff.

Later that morning, Equal Ground, the local LGBTIQ rights organisation led by Rosanna Falmer-Caldera, released a statement condemning the actions of the bouncer and “the blatant discrimination of any individual at any establishment based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity/expression”, while going on to say they accept the apology issued and condone the establishment’s initiative to train their staff.

Bhoomi, who was directly affected by this, also accepted the apology and appreciated that the establishment was striving to ensure this does not occur again in the future.

Subsequently, The Love Bar decided to retract the termination of the employment of the bouncer involved and instead decided to conduct sensitisation training for him the following week. This too received positive feedback from the community.

More to the issue?

Whilst the manner in which The Love Bar handled the issue can be commended, it seems the issue was not that of gender identity alone.

Upon further analysis of the video of the incident, in which three distinct voices can be heard – that of Bhoomi, the bouncer, and Bhoomi’s male friend who was recording the video – we felt the need to delve into the matter further.

The male friend repeatedly questions the bouncer, in English, on why he isn’t letting a transgender person into the premises and then asks to speak to the manager. The bouncer then asks him to call on the hotline if he wishes to speak to the manager as there was no way of speaking to him there.

Upon the male friend continuing to repeatedly question the bouncer, the latter responded that they have a rule. The male friend then questioned: “What is it? That only male and female people are let in?”

The bouncer then attempted to explain that they were told to let patrons in based on their appearance.

At this point, we can hear Bhoomi asking: “Why did you say you can’t put me in?” to which her male friend responds: “No, because you’re transgender. That’s the reason.”

Bhoomi, speaking to the bouncer, then stated: “I will show you my ID, it doesn’t say transgender anywhere there,” to which the bouncer responded: “No I didn’t say it was because of that; I said it was because of your appearance (roope).”

This continued, and at one point the bouncer responded: “Yes, here we look at the appearance and then only allow people in. Here, we do look at that. I’m not talking about you specifically.”

Gender and class

Speaking to University of Colombo senior lecturer and long-time LGBTIQ activist Prof. Thiyagarajah Waradas, he shared that this was more of a gender and class issue, not just a gender issue.

He pointed out that while the bouncer did refuse entry to Bhoomi, he had let another transgender person by the name of Sathya into the premises, although she hadn’t gone to the bar.

This adds up with information the professor said he received from his sources about the bouncer involved in the incident. He shared: “According to my sources, the bouncer in question is generally queer-friendly.”

Prof. Waradas then pointed out that in the video it is clearly Bhoomi’s male friend who stated it was because of her gender that she wasn’t allowed in; whereas the bouncer repeatedly kept referring to her “appearance” (roope in Sinhalese).

“This was a problem of a blend of gender and class appearance. The bouncer even said, ‘we have a rule here that we look at the appearance and let people enter’ – basically, they look at whether the people fit the particular class of people The Love Bar caters to,” shared Prof. Waradas.

He went on to explain that the issue Bhoomi faced was very prevalent in society, especially in Colombo. He drew parallels with the issue of establishments along the southern coast having a “foreigners only” policy.

It would seem the issues facing the LGBTIQ community are manifold and complicated. As such, even while it is important to raise voices against injustice, we must not lose the plot. Deeper issues are at play here, and we must evaluate situations more closely to determine the root cause and thereby the correct solution.

“What they have proposed – just to train the staff – will not resolve the issue. It looks very good in the public eye, because it is easy for them to call it an LGBTIQ discrimination issue and say sorry, but there is much more to it,” stated Prof. Waradas.

The LGBTIQ commoner ignored

It is in this backdrop that on Tuesday a local newspaper reported that the Fort Magistrate Court is to issue its verdict on a case involving two gay men who pleaded guilty to homosexuality on 23 October – one of many cases. Needless to say, the LGBTIQ commoner seems to be facing much worse consequences for just being themselves.

Testament to that are the 800 arrests made by the Police in 2019 citing “unnatural sex”, and that too under unjust circumstances – the Police infringe on what they do in the privacy of their own homes.

Vocal about these issues, Attorney-at-Law Aritha Wickramasinghe shared on his social media: “These arrests are higher than police arrests for rape. It is very clear what the Police’s priorities are. They are more interested in prosecuting LGBT people for consensual relationships than straight men for raping women.”

Whilst the Government doesn’t seem to have taken an official stance on the LGBTIQ community, their silence is louder than words.

Asked Prof. Waradas if there was any push from the community to get into talks with the Government to fight for the rights of LGBTIQ folk, he said: “In order for there to be a discussion, there needs to be an environment that gives us the confidence to do so – and with this Government, we do not have that.”

Speaking of what LGBTIQ activists should fight for, Prof. Waradas shared: “Liberal institutionalization has led to us forgetting the feelings of the commoner; the common LGBTIQ folk should the priority of the movement.” (Colombo Gazette)