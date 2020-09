An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued imposing a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on coconuts.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued the Extraordinary Gazette notification.

As per the gazette notice, a coconut with a circumference of over 13 inches will be sold at Rs. 70.00 per nut, a coconut with a circumference of between 12 – 13 inches at Rs. 65.00 per nut and a coconut with a circumference of below 12 inches at Rs. 60.00 per nut. (Colombo Gazette)