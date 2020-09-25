Fresh PCR test clears Russian in Matara

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The final PCR test conducted on the Russian flight crew member, who was detected with COVID-19 in Matara, has returned negative.

Chief Epidemiologists of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told the Colombo Gazette that tests conducted on all 15- members of the crew have retuned negative clearing them of the virus.

Further discussions are underway on the next measures to be taken in this regard, he said.

Dr. Samaraweera further said that the Russian crew has been given clearance to depart Sri Lanka if they wish.

The Russian crew of a cargo flight had landed at the Mattala International Airport in Sri Lanka on 13th September and after undergoing necessary PCR tests had undergone quarantine at a tourist hotel in Polhena, Matara.

At the end of the 14-day quarantine process, one Russian had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the Hambantota hospital.

Following the detection, a number of staff members of the hotel and their relatives were also subject to self-isolation. (Colombo Gazette)