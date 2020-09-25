Five member Supreme Court bench appointed to consider 20A petitions

A five member Supreme Court bench has been appointed to consider the petitions filed against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Supreme Court bench will be chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

The five member Supreme Court bench comprises Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira De Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Mallalgoda.

The petitions will be considered on 29th September.

Six new petitions were filed in court yesterday against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

On Wednesday the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Bill on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Another four petitions were also filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the 20th Amendment.

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance MP R. Sampanthan is among the petitioners challenging the Amendment.

A total of 12 petitions have been filed so far at the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution since being tabled in Parliament.

A lawyer filed a petition filed the first petition at the Supreme Court on Tuesday calling for a referendum to pass the Amendment.

The draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry this week.

The opposition staged a protest in Parliament against the 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)