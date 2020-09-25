Envoys to US, China, India among eight new diplomats approved by Parliament

The Parliament High Posts Committee has approved the appointment of eight new diplomats to represent Sri Lanka.

The diplomats include new envoys to the US, China and India.

Veteran columnist C A Chandraprema was approved as Sri Lanka’s new Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

Former Minister Milinda Moragoda was approved as Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to India.

Former Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha was appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the United States.

Former Foreign Secretary Dr. Palitha Kohona was approved as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to China.

Meanwhile, S Amarasekera was appointed as Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to South Africa, Vishramal S. Gunasekera as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Kshanika Hirimburegama as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to France and Admiral (Rtd) Harischandra Silva as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to Afghanistan. (Colombo Gazette)