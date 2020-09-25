Cycling path to be constructed connecting Port City to Battaramulla

A cycling path is to be constructed connecting the Colombo Port City to Battaramulla, the Government announced today.

Western Province Director of the Urban Development Authority (UDA) Y.A.G.K. Gunatilleke said the initial preparations for the cycling path connecting a number of cities is currently underway.

The proposal, based on a vision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been approved by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa together with the State Minister of Urban Development, Coast conservation, Waste disposal and Public Sanitization Nalaka Godahewa.

Chairman of the Urban Development Authority Harsha de Silva and Director General of the UDA N.G.K. Ranaweera have been advised to take necessary measures with regard to the project. (Colombo Gazette)