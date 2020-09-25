Canada and Sri Lanka discuss reconciliation efforts

Canada and Sri Lanka today had talks on a number of issues including on Sri Lanka’s reconciliation efforts.

Canadian High Commissioner David McKinnon paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage today.

While reviewing longstanding relations between the two countries, Foreign Secretary briefed the High Commissioner on Sri Lanka’s foreign policy priorities, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

The Foreign Ministry said the discussions that ensued also featured Canadian development assistance, COVID-19 related cooperation, Sri Lanka’s reconciliation efforts as well as the Sri Lankan expatriate community in Canada.

Canada is home to a large Sri Lankan expatriate community, mostly Tamils. (Colombo Gazette)