The body of a woman washed ashore in Kalmunai today, the Police and area residents said.

The body was identified as that of 75-year-old Sinnathambi Nesamma, a mother of two.

According to the Police, the body was washed ashore early this morning.

Area residents and the Police had gathered at the location and attempted to verify the identity of the woman.

Subsequently the body was identified by her relatives.

Investigations are now underway. (Colombo Gazette)