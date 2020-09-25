Arpico Insurance launches Diabcare exclusively for diabetic patients

Embracing its unparalleled commitment and purpose of standing by its customers in their hour of need, Arpico Insurance PLC very recently introduced Diabcare, a unique policy cover dedicated exclusively for patients diagnosed with diabetes.

Over two million Sri Lankans are diabetic, according to the National Diabetes Center of Diabetes Association of Sri Lanka (DASL). Globally, there are approximately 463 million cases with a significant increase in low-and middle-income countries. The disease is dubbed as the silent killer with one person dying from it every six-seconds.

Diabetes is one of the four major types of noncommunicable diseases prevailing in the world today. In the past, opting in for a health insurance could have been difficult for people with diabetes however, recent reforms have improved access to coverage. Inspired by the parent company’s Group Chairman Dr. Sena Yaddehige’s vision to serve all Sri Lankans in their hour of need, Arpico Insurance now offers this unique product to persons who are currently being treated for Diabetes.

‘Diabetes is undoubtedly a life-threatening disease if one doesn’t manage it well, and the number of those diagnosed with it is skyrocketing in Sri Lanka just like abroad. As a leading insurance provider we make it our obligation to stand by our people and society. We thrive to seek ways in providing the best possible solution to issues we face today, said Harsha De Alwis, CEO of Arpico Insurance PLC.

‘Diabcare is a unique plan specifically designed to provide customers with the financial protection and support in fighting this self-managed disease,’ he further said. What makes this product stand out is that the sum assured will be paid in the event of the demise of the insured or if the insured is diagnosed with one of the critical illnesses covered namely cancer, stroke, blindness/total loss of sight, end stage renal failure (ESRF), and amputation of a limb.

In addition, upon the completion of three years of the policy, the insured is able to receive reimbursements of medical expenses for diabetic related tests prescribed by a doctor, up to the value of Rs. 5,000 annually, until the end of the policy term.

The insurance industry in Sri Lanka has continuously stood by its clients through some of the most unprecedented times such as the catastrophic tsunami of 2004 and the recent novel coronavirus pandemic. Arpico Insurance stepped in as one of the first insurance providers to cover all medical and life claims relating to the life-threatening disease.

With an unwavering commitment to serve their customers with care, compassion and respect, Arpico Insurance has built a reputation for being the most innovative Insurance Company that offers world-class Insurance solutions. The company constantly strives to uphold it’s values while doing their part to take the industry to new heights. Arpico Insurance takes pride in being the only Life Insurance company that remains committed in providing Insurance for the living.