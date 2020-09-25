Allianz Lanka Raises Awareness on Benefits of Insurance

Allianz Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to raising greater awareness on the need for insurance and taking its benefits to more businesses and consumers around the island during this Insurance Awareness Month. The insurer seeks to apprise the public of the value delivered by insurance through a series of on ground community engagement programs in key towns across the country.

Teams from Allianz Lanka’s Life and General Insurance businesses kicked off this initiative with a town storming campaign in Bandarawela. They showcased a host of world-class insurance solutions from Allianz that provide greater protection and a wide range of benefits at economical rates. This included Allianz Universal Life Family that offers the protection of insurance for the entire family, Allianz PAB Plus affordable personal health insurance cover and Allianz Shopkeeper’s Insurance for business owners. This was followed by an educational and entertaining evening session with the active participation of the members of the community.

The program will also cover the towns of Matara, Ratnapura, Negombo and Jaffna during the month of September.

Commenting on this occasion, Gany Subramaniam, Director / Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited and Director, Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited said, “At Allianz, we are committed to helping secure people’s lives and giving them the courage for what’s ahead. Given the uncertain times the world is currently faced with, we believe that the security and peace of mind offered by insurance has become even more invaluable. Hence, this Insurance Awareness Month, our teams are actively engaging with people around Sri Lanka, educating them on the need for insurance and how they could secure their future with our world-class insurance solutions. We will continue to strive to deliver the protection of insurance to more businesses and consumers across the island.”