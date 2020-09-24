Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan in October

Zimbabwe Cricket have been granted permission by their government to travel to Pakistan for their proposed white-ball tour next month.

The series will feature three ODIs, followed as many T20Is, and begins on 30 October. The ODIs, which will be hosted in Multan, will be a part of ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Honourable Kirsty Coventry, the SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission) and the entire Government of Zimbabwe for authorising the tour,” said Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavenga Mukuhlani.

“Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan.”

Zimbabwe have already begun preparations for the tour and a 25-member provisional squad has been called up for a training camp, which began in Harare on Tuesday, 22 September.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed the development.

“This series is critical to Pakistan as it aspires to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and, as such, every point in the Super League will count. Our last ODI series was against Sri Lanka, 12 months ago, so the boys will have to hit the ground running and try to pocket maximum points,” Zakir Khan, PCB director for international cricket, said.

“We have strategically scheduled Zimbabwe’s matches in Multan and Rawalpindi, the venues which will be hosting the National T20 Cup from 30 September to 18 October. By the time Zimbabwe arrives, we would have gained enough experience on bio-securing hotels, player transportation, the venues and the players’ dressing rooms as delivery of this series will be under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” he further added.

The series will be played behind closed doors.