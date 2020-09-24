US donates locally produced PPE to Sri Lanka

The United States donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Sri Lanka as part of the United States’ on-going assistance to Sri Lanka in its response to COVID-19.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina B. Teplitz donated the PPE to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The donation includes 23,000 masks, 24,000 nitrile gloves, 600 isolation gowns with hoods, 60 infrared thermometers, 50 portable oxygen concentrators with a large supply of expendable equipment to support their operation, and disinfectants. The total value of donation was $191,000.

The donation was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. All items were procured locally in keeping with U.S. efforts to support Sri Lanka’s local businesses and industry as they recover from COVID-19’s economic impact.

As part of its private sector engagement with the apparel industry and the Sri Lanka’s Export Development board, the United States has funded capacity building trainings that have aided new exporters in accessing the U.S. market.

“These donations from the American people accomplish two shared goals: protecting the health and safety of Sri Lankans and supporting Sri Lankan jobs,” said Ambassador Teplitz. “Providing sustainable assistance that enables Sri Lanka’s economic recovery is a hallmark of the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership.”

In Sri Lanka alone, the United States has provided more than $26 million in health assistance over the last 20 years and this latest donation, builds on more than $6 million in COVID-19 assistance in 2020.

On behalf of the American people, the Ambassador recently presented 200 brand-new, high-quality ventilators that enable Sri Lanka’s health providers to deliver quality care that could save lives.

Meanwhile, the American people are also helping Sri Lankan children resume their schooling via support for a national media campaign that encourages children and parents to follow seven important lessons to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The United States continues to be one of the world’s largest providers of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, the American people have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally. (Colombo Gazette)