Underworld figure shot dead by the Police

An underworld figure was shot dead by the Police in Negombo today.

The Police claimed that Dewamuni Harold Rohana de Silva also known as ‘Ratmalane Roha’ was killed during an exchange of gunfire between the Police and the criminal.

The criminal had attempted to flee to India by boat when the Police attempted to arrest him.

According to the Police, an exchange of gunfire ensued and Ratmalane Roha was shot dead.

The Police said that a T-56 assault rifle, a pistol and 300,00 Indian rupees were recovered following the shooting incident. (Colombo Gazette)