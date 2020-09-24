SLTPB to promote wildlife through live-streaming

Adapting to the new normal of the global travel and tourism industry, a strategic initiative will be taken by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) to deploy technology to connect with the travellers both local and international in bringing out the experiences the Island nation can offer.

First in this initiative is the promotion of ‘wildlife’ through live-streaming.

SLTPB will collaborate with the private sector in driving this initiative and to live-stream the national parks of Sri Lanka, showcasing the exotic wild life and the natural habitat. This will enable Sri Lanka Tourism to maintain its top of the mind awareness among the travellers and to place itself as a diversity driven unique experience with an aspirational positioning. This is also expected to enhance Sri Lanka’s digital footprint and to build on its social media reach. As Sri Lanka Tourism takes a shift in focus from value to experience driven, ‘Wildlife’ streaming will be an important measure to reposition and to reinforce the message.

Livestreaming will cover National Parks to include ‘Yala’ , ‘Minneriya’ ‘Kaudulla’ and ‘Udawalawa’ and will focus on a wide spectrum to cover leopards, bears, elephants , crocodiles, birds , wildlife scenery and the spectacular behavior and movements of the astounding variety of birds and mammals. The project is expected to expand to eight wildlife streaming video sessions of one hour each while enabling global viewer base to engage, to entertain and to be informed of a world of colour, adventure and beauty. These livestreaming sessions will be telecasted through social media platforms to include youtube, instagram, twitter and facebook and pre promoted through social and digital platforms. Also will enable further sharing and telecasting through broadcast media reaching out to a wider audience base.

Though the initiative directly targets the wild life enthusiasts, it is not limited to one segment but will expand to a wider spectrum of global travellers. It is also expected to contribute positively to the local industry, specially the wildlife service providers to capitalize in a post covid traveller scenario.

The live-streaming will create digital footage of ‘wildlife’ that can be deployed by the local tourism fraternity to keep in touch, to connect and to promote Sri Lanka as a destination and ‘Wildlife’ as an experience among its loyal base and new traveller segments.