PCoI on Easter attacks warns Maithripala

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks today issued stern warnings to former President Maithripala Sirisena and three others.

The former President, his private Secretary and the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo were warned to refrain from making statements to media refusing remarks made by witnesses testifying before the Commisison.

The PCoI yesterday issued notice to the four individuals summoning them before the Commission today.

Last week, Sirisena was accused of offering Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who has been suspended from service, a number of perks if he took responsibility over the Easter Sunday attacks.

His secretary had thereafter issued a statement claiming that the remarks made by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando in this regard were false.

Meanwhile, the three Auxiliary Bishops of Colombo had reportedly issued a statement on remarks made by MP Harin Fernando to the Commission on the Archbishop of Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)