MT New Diamond agrees to pay compensation

The owners of the Crude Oil Tanker MT New Diamond have agreed to settle fully the interim claim of Government stakeholders for over Rs. 300 million.

The decision was informed to Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera by the ship owners today.

Coordinating Secretary to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the owners have agreed to make the full interim claim of Rs. 340 million.

Sri Lanka last week sought an initial compensation of Rs 340 million from the MT New Diamond oil tanker.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera presented the request for compensation to the lawyers representing the owners of the ship.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas on 3rd September. (Colombo Gazette)