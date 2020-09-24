More petitions filed in court challenging the 20th Amendment

More petitions were filed in court today challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Six new petitions were filed in court today, including some by members of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Yesterday the SJB filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the bill titled “20th Amendment to the Constitution”.

Another four petitions were also filed before the Supreme Court yesterday challenging the 20th Amendment.

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance MP R. Sampanthan is among the petitioners challenging the Amendment.

A total of 12 petitions have been filed so far at the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution since being tabled in Parliament.

A lawyer filed a petition filed the first petition at the Supreme Court on Tuesday calling for a referendum to pass the Amendment.

The draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled in Parliament by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry yesterday.

The opposition staged a protest in Parliament against the 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)