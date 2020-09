Minister Sanath Nishantha’s brother Jagath Samantha was granted bail today in the case over the destruction of the Anavilundawa wetlands.

Jagath Samantha was the chief suspect in the case.

He had been in remand custody after he surrendered to court over the incident.

Jagath Samantha was placed in remand custody and was granted bail when the case was heard today. (Colombo Gazette)