Introducing Seylan World Mastercard

A world of opportunities at your fingertips

Reinforcing their presence as a customer-centric financial entity in Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank introduced the exclusive Seylan World Mastercard Credit Card as a part of the strategy to expand its premier range of credit cards.

The Seylan Premier Credit Card Experience invites consumers to indulge in luxury with around the clock offers at over 800+ selected merchant outlets. Shopaholics can now experience shopping to their heart’s content with exclusive offers from a range of reputed partners including 20% discounts on bills over Rs.3000 at Keells Super outlets on weekends and 1% cashback every month when pumping fuel with their Seylan Premier Credit Card.

In addition to these exceptional benefits, Seylan Bank is the only bank with World Mastercard to launch a loyalty points cashback system. For every Rs. 300 spent, Premier Card holders can earn 1 point which is equal to Rs. 1. The earned loyalty points will be credited to the Credit Card statement on the following billing cycle. The Seylan range of Premier Cards are NFC enabled making transactions swift and easy for all customers.

Seylan’s range of credit cards are known for their fantastic range of offers throughout the year. With Seylan World Mastercard Credit Card, they are now expanding the offerings to suit the growing needs of consumers looking out for international standards and exclusivity on products & services. Some of the most exclusive benefits are, global airport concierge services, access to ‘Boingo Wifi’, exclusive destination LIMO services, opportunity to participate in a Lounge key program, access to global medical services, opportunity to indulge in a variety of exclusive golf experiences, attractive travel Insurance schemes and so much more.

Seylan has always been at the forefront of introducing novel experiences to its consumers, giving them the opportunity to experience the best of life. Seylan Credit Cards is recognised as a ‘must have card’ for those looking to obtain the best deals with maximum value and maximum savings when purchasing items across essential categories.

As the Bank with a Heart, Seylan has once again proved their unwavering commitment to offer customers the ultimate banking experience. Team Seylan will continue to implement a style of progressive banking by integrating rapidly evolving, cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and inclusive services to set a new benchmark in the banking sector.

For more information on the Seylan Premier Card Experience, customers can simply contact their dedicated Premier Hotline on +94 112008877 or email [email protected].