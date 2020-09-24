High Tea Party at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

Lounge around and let your worries melt away as the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo launches a “High Tea Party”, AYU’s first high tea buffet. What’s not to love about spending time with your friends with a good cup of tea and some delectable sweets and savouries on a lazy Saturday?

Feast on an extravagant afternoon tea as the savouries include finger sandwiches, bagels and creamy chicken liver mousse profiteroles plus an assortment of scones, waffles, pancakes and a host of sweet-toothed delicacies such as fresh mini fruit tarts, chocolate eclairs and swiss carrot cakes to name a few.

The High Tea Party takes place every Saturday from 2-5 pm and is priced at Rs. 2,350/= nett which includes teas, coffees, hot chocolate and milkshakes while the bubbly high tea is priced at Rs. 2,950/= nett.

Credit Card offers will be applicable for the high tea buffet with DFCC and Sampath bank offering a 20% savings whilst HSBC and Standard Chartered will be offering guests a 10% savings. For reservations, call 7 450 450.