Contact tracing underway after Russian in Matara tests positive for virus

Contact tracing is underway after a Russian who was being quarantined in Matara tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Russian, a crew member of an airline which arrived at the Mattala International Airport recently, has been transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital.

The Russian had been staying at a hotel in Matara after arriving in Sri Lanka with a number of other crew members, after the first PCR test was negative.

However, the second test had shown the Russian had contracted the virus.

The hotel staff have now been placed under quarantine while contact tracing is underway to identify others the Russian has had contacts with. (Colombo Gazette)