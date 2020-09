Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera’s advise has been obtained with regard to proceeds of crime, money laundering and terrorist financing.

Coordinating officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne and Senior Police Officers met the AG in this regard today.

Apart from obtaining the AG’s advice, an action plan was decided upon against proceeds of crime, money laundering and terrorist financing. (Colombo Gazette)